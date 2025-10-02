Actor Asif Ali, who delivered Malayalam cinema’s first hit of 2025 with Rekhachitram, is set to reunite with director Rohith VS - their third collaboration after Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis - for the much-hyped action entertainer TikiTaka. One of the most eagerly awaited Malayalam films on the horizon, TikiTaka unveiled its first-look poster on October 2, and it’s sure to heighten the buzz. The poster features the lead characters silhouetted in dynamic action poses, evoking a slick gaming-meets-sci-fi vibe. But what truly grabs attention is the stellar ensemble cast: alongside Asif Ali, the film stars Naslen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lukman Avaran, and Sanchana Natarajan. TikiTaka also marks Wamiqa Gabbi's return to Malayalam Cinema after her breakout role in Godha (2017), and then also playing the female lead in the horror-thriller Nine (2019). ‘Mirage’ Movie Review: Jeethu Joseph’s Thriller, Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, Keeps Tripping Over Its Convoluted Twists.

'TikiTaka' First Look Poster

