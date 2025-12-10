Malayalam star Dileep has been all over the internet for the past few days after he was acquitted in the 2017 actor assault case by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. However, the court convicted the first six accused on various charges but cleared Dileep, who was listed as the eighth accused. Fans of the actor were happy as the eight-year legal battle finally came to an end. But several film bodies and women's associations questioned the court's decision. Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) also expressed their disappointment with the verdict. The body reaffirmed that that will continue to stand for the victim now and always. Through a post on Instagram, they shared the tagline "Avalkoppam" (With her). Before the verdict, WCC highlighted the long journey of the victim with the case and wrote, "This has not been an easy journey. The journey of being a victim to becoming a survivor. We stand by her and every survivor who is watching, in solidarity." ‘Wow, Just Wow’: Singer Chinmayi Sripada Drops Cryptic Note After Malayalam Star Dileep Gets Acquitted in 2017 Actress Assault Case; Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal Also Extend Solidarity to the Victim (View Posts).

WCC Reacts As Mollywood Star Dileep Gets Acquitted in Actress Assault Case

WCC’s Statement on Case Before the Verdict

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

