Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty who celebrates her 40th birthday today (November 7), announced her next on social media. On the special day, the actress dropped a video confirming that she has teamed up with director Mahesh Babu P for #Anushka48. The yet-to-be-titled film will be backed by UV Creations. Earlier, she had collaborated with the production house for Mirchi and Bhagamathie.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial)

