Actress Trisha Krishnan will be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi in the upcoming film Vishwambhara. Written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta, this socio-fantasy film has stirred excitement among fans upon learning about the star-studded cast. Following the announcement of Trisha joining the film, the actress has now shared the first post, posing alongside the megastar and the film’s music composer, MM Keeravani. Trisha writes, “A divine and legendary morning indeed! #vishwambhara”. Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi Welcomes Trisha As She Joins Cast of Mallidi Vassishta’s Upcoming Fantasy Film (Watch Video).

Trisha With Chiranjeevi And MM Keeravani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)