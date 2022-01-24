This is breaking news, as we hear that Baahubali: Before the Beginning has been shelved. Netflix's project which was supposed to showcase the rise of Baahubali’s mother, Shivagami (Mrunal Thakur) has hit a roadblock. The report hints that after 6 months of shoot and post-production, the Rs 150 crore series was written off due to an unsatisfying end product.

