The second single from Beast titled “Jolly O Gymkhana” promises to be a vibrant, peppy track that would be make everyone get on the dance floor. The song is special as it has been crooned by the film’s lead actor himself, Thalapathy Vijay. The makers have dropped a teaser of the track and it feature’s film’s leading lady Pooja Hegde, director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The full song will be out on March 19.

Watch The Teaser Of Jolly O Gymkhana Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)