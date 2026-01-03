Looking to find much-needed 50-overs match practice, ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya featured in the ongoing Baroda vs Vidarbha VHT 2025-26 game and ended up scoring his maiden List-A hundred. Pandya's first List-A century came in just 68 deliveries, where the batter thrashed 34 runs in a single over off Parth Rekhade, to notch up his milestone. Pandya slammed five consecutive sixes and a four in Rekhade's eighth over. In 119 List-A matches, Pandya has scored 2259 runs with one hundred and 13 half-centuries. Devdutt Padikkal Hits His 13th List-A Hundred, Achieves Feat During Karnataka vs Tripura VHT 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya's Scores Brisk Ton

