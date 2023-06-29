Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 now has a release date. Well, as the makers of the horror comedy revealed today that the much-awaited film will be out on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 i.e September 19. Along with the announcement, the makers also released posters in many languages. Check it out. Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut Pens Heartfelt Note For Co-Star Raghava Lawrence as She Wraps the Shoot of Her Film.

Chandramukhi 2 Release Date:

We are thrilled to announce that the doors to the much awaited sequel Chandramukhi 2 🗝️ will be open from Ganesh Chaturthi 🤗✨ Releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!#Chandramukhi2 🗝️ 🎬 #PVasu 🌟 @offl_Lawrence @KanganaTeam 🎶 @mmkeeravaani 🎥 @RDRajasekar 🛠️… pic.twitter.com/GijUxUA2OP — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) June 29, 2023

