The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 begins its 56th edition today, November 20, kicking off a week-long celebration of cinema in Goa. This year’s festival, running from November 20 to 28, promises a rich blend of global storytelling, cultural performances and creative innovation. The opening ceremony will take place today at 3:30 PM and viewers can catch the live streaming on the official IFFI YouTube channel, Doordarshan National and the PIB platforms. IFFI 2025 will open with a grand parade featuring state tableaus, folk artists and popular characters like Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu. The festival will host 15 competitive and curated sections, masterclasses, CMOT, the Waves Film Bazaar, and IFFIesta - a four-day cultural showcase. This edition will also pay tribute to cinematic legends such as Guru Dutt, Ritwik Ghatak, Raj Khosla and Salil Chowdhury. Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured at the closing ceremony for completing 50 years in cinema. IFFI 2025: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Unveils Festival Schedule, Theme and Over 240 Films From 81 Countries to Be Screened From November 20–28.

Watch IFFI 2025 Opening Ceremony Live:

