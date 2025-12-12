Today, December 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and extended birthday wishes to Superstar Rajinikanth, who turned 75 today. On Rajinikanth's 75th birthday, PM Narendra Modi said that the actor's work has consistently set benchmarks. "Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration," PM Modi said. He also said that this year has been notable as superstar Rajinikanth completed 50 years in the world of films. "Praying for his long and healthy life," he added. Rajinikanth Reveals Why He Wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Neelambari in ‘Padayappa’; Says, ‘We Would Have Even Waited for Her for a Year’.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Superstar Rajinikanth

Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2025

