Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram has wrapped up his next Cobra. After much delay due to COVID-19, the film's shoot has finally come to an end after 3 years of long wait. The makers also teased fans with glimpses from the pack-up celebrations where all can be seen in joyous mood. Reportedly, Cobra arrives in theatres during Summer 2022.

Chiyaan Vikram Wraps Up Cobra:

Finally it’s wrap for #ChiyaanVikram’s long awaited big budget action entertainer #Cobra directed by @AjayGnanamuthu produced by @7screenstudio & music @arrahman. In Theatres Summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/sVJo9v7bPs — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 15, 2022

