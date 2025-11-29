Today, November 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an alert about the Cyclonic Storm Ditwah. The weather agency said that the Cyclonic storm "Ditwah" over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwest and is expected near the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh coast by early November 30. "Residents are advised to follow safety instructions and stay indoors during severe weather," IMD added. The weather agency has also issued a red alert in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as Cyclone Ditwah approaches closer to the coastal areas. IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated spots over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu districts, and the Puducherry-Karaikal region. The Cyclonic storm Ditwah is likely to approach the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh coasts by tomorrow, November 30. It is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow evening. Cyclone Ditwah Update: IMD Issues Red Warning in Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry As Cyclonic Storm Approaches Closer to Coastal Areas.

Cyclone Ditwah Live Tracker Map on Windy

IMD Issues Alert for Cyclonic Storm Ditwah

Cyclonic Storm DITWAH Alert ⚠️ The Cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving North - Northwest and is expected near the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh coast by early Nov 30. Residents are advised to follow safety instructions and stay indoors… pic.twitter.com/FZiYMZTozz — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)