A massive whale shark washed ashore on Midalam beach in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district on Tuesday, December 09. Preliminary inspection and an on-site post-mortem indicated the giant creature may have died after becoming trapped in a fishing net or being struck by a vessel. Forest personnel later buried the carcass on the beach following the examination. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. ‘Doomsday Fish’ Caught in Tamil Nadu: Oarfish, Known As Sign of Upcoming Tsunamis and Earthquakes, Found in Pamban.

Whale Shark Washes Ashore in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari

