The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today, December 2, said that a depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) is set to bring heavy to very heavy rain over parts of Tamil Nadu today, December 2 and tomorrow, December 3. In its weather warning for Tamil Nadu, the IMD asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe. Earlier in the day, the weather agency issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu, as heavy rains from Cyclone Ditwah are expected to batter the state. On Sunday, November 30, KKSSR Ramachandran, minister of state Disaster Management, said that three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu. Cyclone Ditwah Update: Red Alert in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Other Districts in Tamil Nadu, Heavy Rains Triggered by Cyclonic Storm Predicted (Watch Video).

Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Over Parts of Tamil Nadu on December 3, Says IMD

IMD Weather Warning 🌧️ A Depression is set to bring heavy to very heavy rain over parts of Tamil Nadu on 2–3 December. Avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe. ⚠️#IMDWeatherWarning #TamilNaduRain #HeavyRainAlert #StaySafe #WeatherUpdate #TravelAdvisory #DepressionWarning… pic.twitter.com/efodp7wvFi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 2, 2025

