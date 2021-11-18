On November 17, Vignesh Shivan had announced that a new film starring Lady Superstar Nayanthara would be announced on the occasion of her birthday. Today, the actress’ new film and her look from it has been shared. Nayanthara will be seen in an horror drama that is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan. In the first look poster, she can be seen dressed in a simple outfit and making the sign of the cross with the holy water on the wall. The makers have dropped another post and it features Haniya Nafisa and her character looks possessed by an evil spirit. The walls of her room shows the Holy Cross upside down.

Nayanathara in Connect

Haniya Nafisa in Connect

