Actress Tamannaah Bhatia joined thousands of devotees at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri 2026. Immersed in the spiritual energy of the night, Tamannaah was seen dancing joyfully during the musical performances. Dressed in elegant traditional attire, she stayed through the night-long festivities, participating in the meditation and cultural events led by Sadhguru. The actress, known for her deep spiritual leaning, appeared completely lost in the moment, echoing the theme of inner peace and celebration. Her presence added a touch of grace to the massive gathering in Tamil Nadu, as she shared glimpses of the powerful atmosphere at the Adiyogi statue with her followers. ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Sara Arjun Celebrates Maha Shivaratri 2026 at Isha Foundation With Sadhguru (Watch Video).

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Spiritual Dance - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEWS9 (@news9live)

