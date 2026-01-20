Kallakurichi, January 20: At least ten people sustained injuries early Tuesday morning following a major multi-vehicle collision on the Chennai–Trichy National Highway (NH-45). The accident occurred near Kallakurichi when a heavy-duty lorry lost control and overturned across the busy thoroughfare. The initial mishap triggered a chain reaction, involving three private luxury "omni" buses that were traveling behind the truck. Unable to maneuver in time, the buses collided with the overturned vehicle and each other. Emergency services arrived promptly, transporting the injured to a nearby government hospital for treatment. The accident caused significant traffic congestion on the crucial NH-45 artery for several hours. Further details regarding the condition of the victims are awaited. Akshay Kumar’s Security Escort Car Crashes Into Auto-Rickshaw in Mumbai’s Juhu, Two Injured (Watch Video).

Kallakurichi Road Accident

VIDEO | Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu: A lorry (truck) overturned on Chennai–Trichy National Highway (NH-45). Following this, three luxury/omni buses collided. 10 people sustained injuries. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vFKb4VthfR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

