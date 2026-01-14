New Delhi, January 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Pongal festivities at the residence of Union Minister L. Murugan on Wednesday, emphasizing the global appeal of Tamil culture. The Prime Minister offered traditional prayers, participated in rituals, and fed cows, symbolizing the festival’s deep connection to India’s agrarian heritage. Addressing the gathering, which included the cast of the Tamil film Parasakthi, PM Modi described Tamil culture as a "shared heritage of all humanity." He noted that Pongal reinforces the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat by fostering unity and gratitude toward nature. The Prime Minister also shared glimpses of the celebration on social media, highlighting the importance of sustainable practices and honoring the nation's farmers. The event was attended by various Union Ministers and prominent members of the Tamil community. Pongal 2026: Best Wishes, Happy Thai Pongal Greetings, Messages and Images for Your Loved Ones.

PM Modi Shares Glimpses of Pongal Celebrations

Here are glimpses from the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Thiru L. Murugan Ji.@DrLMurugan pic.twitter.com/NfibafFRZS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2026

The Pongal celebrations at Thiru L. Murugan Ji's residence reflected the warmth and vibrancy of Pongal. May this festival add joy in everyone's life.@DrLMurugan pic.twitter.com/Wfm2QwBQ9F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2026

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