Daniel Balaji passed away at the age of 48 due to a heart attack on March 29. His demise occurred at a private hospital in Chennai. According to reports, his last rites will be conducted in Chennai. Fans and celebrities alike have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Balaji for his contributions to cinema. Daniel Balaji Death: Tamil Actor’s Eyes Donated After His Demise To Fulfil His Wish.

Kamal Haasan's Post

தம்பி டேனியல் பாலாஜியின் திடீர் மரணம் அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது. இளவயது மரணங்களின் வேதனை பெரிது. பாலாஜியின் குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் நண்பர்களுக்கும் ரசிகர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆறுதல்களைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். கண் தானம் செய்ததனால் மறைந்த பின்னும் அவர் வாழ்வார். ஒளியை கொடையளித்துச்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 30, 2024

Atharvaa's Post

It’s one of those days when you understand that “only” time and people we hitch ourselves through life matters the most. I Wish we got to spend more time together. REST IN PEACE Balaji Chithappa. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bzelNGDYHY — Atharvaa (@Atharvaamurali) March 30, 2024

Sundeep Kishan's Post

The One person who was always kind to me when I was an assistant Director, Sent me to so many auditions with his reference when he realised that I was an aspiring actor.. Will always miss you & your beautiful Heart anna ♥️ Rest in Peace #DanielBalaji pic.twitter.com/TGkMMxG70P — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) March 30, 2024

Harris Jayaraj's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harris Jayaraj (@jharrisjayaraj)

