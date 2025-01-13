Telugu filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina, who gained recognition for his film Dhamaka, recently found himself at the centre of controversy due to inappropriate comment about Anshu Ambani's figure during the teaser launch event of his upcoming film 'Mazaka'. Following the intense criticism, Trinadha has now issued a public apology. He expressed regret for his words and clarified that he never intended to hurt or offend anyone. On his social media, he wrote, "Greetings to everyone, especially to women, Anshu garu, and to all the women who were hurt by my words, I apologize. My intention was not to hurt anyone. I hope you all will be generous and forgive me for any mistakes I made, whether knowingly or unknowingly." ‘Cheap’: Netizens Slam Trinadha Rao Nakkina for Making Derogatory Comments on Anshu’s ‘Size’ at ‘Mazaka’ Event in Hyderabad.

