Tamil film DNA, written and directed by Nelson Venkatesan, was released in theatres on June 18, 2025. The action thriller stars Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The movie follows the story of a couple with unresolved pasts. Initially, things go well in their lives until the birth of their child. The woman believes that the baby handed over to her is not theirs, prompting her husband to search for their real child. The movie also features Balaji Sakthivel, Viji Chandrasekhar, Ramesh Thilak, and Chetan in key roles. In case you missed watching DNA in theatres, here’s some good news: exactly a month after its theatrical release, the film has landed on OTT. DNA started streaming on JioHotstar from July 19 and is also available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. ‘Ronth’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew’s Malayalam Thriller Online!.

‘DNA’ Movie OTT Release Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)