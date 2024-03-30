Renowned Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, aged 48, tragically passed away on Friday (March 29) due to a severe heart attack, leaving the film industry in mourning. He was rushed to a Chennai hospital after experiencing chest discomfort, but he couldn't be saved. His final rites will be held at his Purasaiwalkam residence on Saturday. Balaji's eyes were donated posthumously to fulfil his wish, as confirmed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala's social media post. "The doctors have fulfilled his wish!" he stated. Daniel Balaji Dies of Heart Attack at 44; Tamil Actor Was Known for His Roles in Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, Vada Chennai, and Polladhavan.

Daniel Balaji's Eyes Donated After His Death

Actor #DanielBalaji has pledged his eyes for donation after his death.. The doctors have fulfilled his wish! Great Man! 🙏 #RIPDanielBalaji pic.twitter.com/koFsEX1vea — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 30, 2024

