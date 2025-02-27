Sundeep Kishan’s Telugu comedy-drama Mazaka hit theatres on February 26, featuring Ritu Varma and Rao Ramesh in key roles. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film had an average opening at the box office. According to reports from Sacnilk, Mazaka collected INR 1.75 crore in India on its first day. The film is backed by AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies and Zee Studios. ‘Mazaka’ Movie Review: Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma and Rao Ramesh’s Comedy Entertainer Receives Lacklustre Response From Critics.

‘Mazaka’ Movie Collection

