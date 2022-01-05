Deepika Padukone and Prabhas would be sharing screen space for the first time in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film that is tentatively titled as Project K. Today its Deepika’s birthday and on this special occasion, Prabhas has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the gorgeous actress. He says, “Happy birthday to the girl with the gorgeous smile”. He also mentioned, “The one who lights up the #ProjectK sets with her energy and talent.”

Prabhas’ Birthday Note For Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

