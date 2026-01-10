The release of a Prabhas film is a moment of grand celebration for his fans. However, safety should always be a priority, no matter the excitement levels. Prabhas’ latest film, The RajSaab, arrived in theatres on January 9, 2025. A screening of the Telugu film has now sparked controversy on the internet. In a bizarre incident, fans of the Rebel Star were seen burning confetti inside the Ashok Talkies theatre in Odisha. A video capturing visuals of fans setting confetti on fire inside the cinema hall has sparked a heated debate online regarding safety concerns. Social media users slammed the lack of decorum during the screening and said that such acts could put lives in danger. As per the latest updates, the fire was quickly controlled, and no injuries were reported. ‘The RajaSaab’: Prabhas’ Film to Release in Japan Three Months After Pan-India Release.

Fire Breaks Out at ‘The RajaSaab’ Screening After Prbhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre – Watch Video

Dear Rebels Please take of yourself guys🤦🏻‍♂️#TheRajaSaab wildfire ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZOh3GNkWDY — Swaasthi (@swaasthi) January 9, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

