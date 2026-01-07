Tollywood superstar Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The RajaSaab. The Maruthi directorial is set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. Prabhas is not only known for his powerful on-screen roles but also for his shy and down-to-earth personality. His interactions with fans often go viral. Recently, a fan named Srilekha Honey took to Instagram to share a video of her meeting the Telugu superstar at his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. In the video, Srilekha is seen presenting Prabhas with a gift, a copy of the sacred Hindu text, the Bhagavad Gita, along with a small present for his pet. She is also seen affectionately hugging the actor during their meeting. Expressing her admiration for Prabhas, Srilekha added a long caption describing the memorable experience. She wrote, "Meeting Prabhas at his residence was an unforgettable memory as a fan. We were invited to his home to meet him, and honestly, you won’t believe how humble he is. He welcomed us right from the gate and personally took us inside his house ..such a down-to-earth person and truly a gem. I gifted him a Bhagavad Gita book and small gifts for his pet. Feeling so lucky to meet him so closely and spend time with him. What more can I ask for?" ‘The RajaSaab’: All You Need To Know About Prabhas’ Film!.

Fan Shares Her Experience of Meeting Prabhas at His Hyderabad Residence – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srilekha Honey (@srilekha_honey)

