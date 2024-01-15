Netflix has officially secured the streaming rights for the highly-anticipated action thriller, Devara, featuring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. The theatrical release is set for April 5, 2024. Netflix announced the acquisition on its social media platforms, teasing fans with the caption, "Devara strikes fear in the hearts of villains. Gear up for the ultimate hero. #Devara is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi post its theatrical release." Devara: Makers of Jr NTR-Starrer Are 'Back on Sets' After Diwali Break for Another Epic Schedule (Read Statement).

Devara OTT Release Update

