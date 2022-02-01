The second song from Sivakarthikeyan's Don titled as 'Bae' is all set to drop on February 3. Makers shared a new poster and announced the date of the track's release. With the poster, we can guess that its going to be a romantic song which will unveil the magical journey of the leads. The song is crooned by Adithya RK and lyrics are penned by Vignesh Shivan.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)