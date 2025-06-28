Maaman, starring actor Soori, was released in theatres on May 16, 2025. The Tamil family drama, directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, featured Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. Maaman received positive reviews from both audiences and critics. The movie follows the story of a maternal uncle, Inba (Soori), and his nephew Laddu. However, things get complicated after Inba marries Rekha (Aishwarya Lekshmi). After an impressive box office run, Maaman is all set to make a grand release on OTT. On Thursday (June 27), ZEE5 shared a video and confirmed the movie's release on the platform. However, they have not unveiled the premiere date yet. As per reports, Maaman is expected to stream on ZEE5 from July 5, 2025. ‘Prince and Family’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Dileep’s Malayalam Comedy Drama Online.

Soori’s ‘Maaman’ To Arrive Soon on ZEE5 - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Tamil (@zee5tamil)

