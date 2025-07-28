Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, the magical jodi of Bollywood, are all set to return together on the big screen with the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla in 2026. Amid the excitement, it has also been confirmed that the director will also be helming a new film titled Haiwaan featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie is the official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's hit 2016 film Oppam starring Mohanlal and Samuthirakani. Saif Ali Khan will be seen portraying the role of the protagonist (Mohanlal), who is a visually impaired caretaker, well-versed in Kalaripayattu. As per the latest reports, the shooting for Haiwaan is set to begin n Cochi on August 23, 2025. The movie doesn't have a confirmed release date as of now. Priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’: All You Need To Know About Akshay Kumar–Saif Ali Khan Thriller That’s Reportedly Remake of Mohanlal’s ‘Oppam’.

