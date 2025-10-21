Lakshmi Puja 2025, celebrated on Monday, October 20, marked the third day of Diwali, bringing families together to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for health, wealth, and prosperity. Devotees decorated their homes with marigold flowers, mango and banana leaves, and Mangalik Kalash, while lighting diyas to invite positivity and divine grace. Exchanging heartfelt greetings, gifts, and sharing sweets has become a cherished tradition, spreading joy and strengthening bonds among loved ones. Many celebrated the occasion by sending WhatsApp messages and sharing vibrant HD images and wallpapers of Goddess Lakshmi to convey their blessings. Messages wishing peace, fortune, and happiness poured in, enhancing the festive spirit and keeping families connected across distances. Scroll below to check happy Laxmi Pujan wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers that citizens shared to celebrate Badi Diwali with their loved ones. Lakshmi Puja 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Laxmi Pujan Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Badi Diwali.

Badi Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Greetings, HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Shares

