There was much talk about what will happen to Fahadh Faasil's Malik eventually. Many industry members and fans have raised concerns about the way his movies were getting released on OTT platforms. But eventually, Malik too has followed the same route. The movie will be stream on Amazon Prime on July 15.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)