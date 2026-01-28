Australia's ICC WTC and Cricket World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins tried his hand at stand-up comedy ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The ace Australian showcased his skills as a comedian for an advertisement for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in an Amazon Prime promotional video, which is the official online partner for ICC events in Australia. The promotional video sees Cummins try to joke on various topics such as Rashid Khan's spin bowling, umpires, and chin music, and much more, which falls flat as the audience barely chuckled. Meanwhile, Cummins has been named in Australia's 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. How the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Looks After Scotland Take Bangladesh’s Spot: Check Full Updated Fixtures.

Pat Cummins as Stand-Up Comedian

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Associated Press). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)