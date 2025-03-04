Megastar Chiranjeevi recently found himself at the centre of speculation after reports claimed he’d be receiving honorary UK citizenship for his philanthropic contributions. The news quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion. However, his team has now shut down these claims, calling them completely false. The confusion seemingly stemmed from Chiranjeevi’s recent statement at a Telugu film’s pre-release event, where he mentioned travelling to London for an honorary event. His remarks were misinterpreted, leading to the ‘false’ reports. Addressing the situation, his team released an official statement, clarifying, “Reports of Megastar #Chiranjeevi Garu receiving honorary UK citizenship are false. We request news outlets to verify before publishing any such news.” Chiranjeevi Criticised for Saying He Wants a Grandson To ‘Continue the Legacy’; Netizens Ask ‘Don’t Daughters Carry the Family Legacy?’

Clarification Issued by Chiranjeevi’s Team

Reports of Megastar #Chiranjeevi Garu receiving honorary UK citizenship are false. We request news outlets to verify before publishing any such news. — Beyond Media (@beyondmediapres) March 1, 2025

