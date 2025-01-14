Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated the Pongal 2025 festival with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and badminton star PV Sindhu in New Delhi. The gathering took place at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, where the festivities were marked by lively cultural performances. The event was a blend of tradition and camaraderie. Videos from the celebration, showing Chiranjeevi in traditional attire, have gone viral online. Known for his recent roles in Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi will next star in the highly anticipated socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara. Bank Holiday Today, January 14: Are Banks Open or Closed for Makar Sankranti 2025?

Chiranjeevi Celebrates Pongal 2025 With PM Modi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

PV Sindhu & Chiranjeevi Attend Pongal Celebrations in Delhi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in #Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in Delhi. Ace badminton player PV Sindhu and actor Chiranjeevi also attend the celebrations here. (Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/T7yj7LpeIG — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)