Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his mother Anjana Devi's birthday today (January 29). The Telugu acting legend organized a sweet surprise for his dear mother, along with his family members, at their Hyderabad home. His son, Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni, also joined the celebrations. Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram and shared a video from the party, where his mom could be seen making a grand entry. She was showered with rose petals by everyone, and in the background, we could see the Indra actor cutely capturing the moment on his phone. Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Amma!!!!! On this special day, we want you to know that you are cherished beyond words, loved beyond measure, and respected more than you could ever imagine." Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Kishan and Other Celebs Express Shock Over Attack on Bollywood Star at His Bandra Residence.

Chiranjeevi Celebrates Mother’s Anjana Devi’s Birthday With Family

