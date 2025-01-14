Makar Sankranti is celebrated with much joy and fervour across India with various names such as Pongal, Pongal, Lohri, Bihu, etc. On this special day, the Sun enters the zodiac sign Capricorn, marking the beginning of the harvest season. As the auspicious day is here, several celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rishab Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sivakarthikeyan, Soundarya Sharma and Shrutika Arjun took to their social media handle to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans. Big B took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share a painting wherein he is seen flying a kite. Along with the image, the legendary actor wrote, " Many many good wishes for all festivals always." Sankranthi Subhakankshalu Wishes and Makar Sankranti 2025 Greetings in Telugu: Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Amitabh Bachchan Extends Makar Sankranti Wishes

T 5255 - सब त्योहारों की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ सदा 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Afu91t5yUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2025

Chiranjeevi Shares Sankranti Wishes

ముంగిళ్లలో అందమైన రంగవల్లులు, లోగిళ్లలో ఆనందపు వెలుగులు, జంగమ దేవరుల జేగంటలు , హరిదాసుల కీర్తనలు, భోగ భాగ్యాలు , సిరి సంపదలూ వెరసి అందరి జీవితాల్లో ఈ పండుగ తెచ్చే నూతన వైభవం వెల్లి విరియాలని ఆశిస్తూ, అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు ! 😍#HappyMakarSankranti to All ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 14, 2025

Navjot Singh Sindhu Shares Warm Wishes for Makar Sankranti and Pongal

Rishab Shetty Extends Makar Sankranti Wishes to Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Shrutika Arjun

Soundarya Sharma Extends Warm Festive Wishes

Sivakarthikeyan Shares Sankranti Wishes

