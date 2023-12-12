Prasanth Varma's much-anticipated superhero film, Hanuman, is set to unveil its theatrical trailer on December 19, as confirmed by the makers. The trailer poster teases a captivating scene showing the protagonist praying with closed eyes, framed against a colossal Hanuman idol. Anticipation is high as the nation awaits a glimpse into the fantasy world of Anjanadri. Hanuman is slated for a Pan World release on January 12, 2024, across various Indian languages and international platforms. The film includes a stellar cast of Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and others. HanuMan: Prasanth Varma’s Super- Hero Film To Hit Theatres on January 12, 2024.

Check Hanuman Trailer Announcement Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)