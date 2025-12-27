The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced a 15-member India squad for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup 2026, taking place in Zimbabwe and Namibia between January 15 and February 6, 2026. The junior selection committee have named Ayush Mhatre as captain, with Viaan Malhotra as his deputy. The squad also includes 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The BCCI have also named India's squad for IND U19 vs SA U19 ODI 2025, where Suryavanshi will captain the side, with both Mhatre and Malhotra missing out due to injuries. ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: Tournament Starts on January 15, India in Action on Opening Day.

India's Squad For ICC U19 World Cup 2026

🚨 News 🚨 India's U19 squad for South Africa tour and ICC Men’s U19 World Cup announced. Details▶️https://t.co/z21VRlpvjg#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/bL8pkT5Ca2 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2025

