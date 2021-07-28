We all know that Kichcha Sudeep's next Vikrant Rona will see Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Recently, she had put up pics on social media confirming that she has completed the shooting of the South movie. Now, today, she has dropped big news that reads her first look from the flick will be out on July 31.

Jacqueline Fernandez Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)