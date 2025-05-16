Jacqueline Fernandez kicked off her Cannes 2025 journey as one of the honourees at the Women in Cinema event as part of the Red Sea Film Foundation. The actress posted a series of pictures on Instagram, giving her fans a glimpse of her two gorgeous ivory looks with metallic twists. For Cannes Day 1, Jacqueline opted for a crisp white shirt, matching bottom and a bedazzled vest. Continuing with her theme of minimalism, her second look featured an ivory shirt dress and she layered her look with a silver figure-hugging jewelled body accessory with chain details. With both looks, the actress exuded elegance as she posed for the pictures. Nitanshi Goel Makes Cannes Debut in Custom-Made Black and Gold Strapless Gown.

Jacqueline Fernandez at Cannes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Stunner!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)