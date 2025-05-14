Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and the cast of his upcoming musical drama Hai Junoon, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, attended an event in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 13). Social media influencer and actress Anushka Sen also attended the promotional event, and several pictures and videos from the occasion have surfaced online. Now, a video featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anushka has gone viral, showing a moment between the two that many netizens found unusual. In the clip, Neil appears to be speaking to Anushka in a seemingly harsh manner, as he is seen pointing his finger at her and questioning her about something. Their body language clearly suggests that something was wrong. However, since the video has no audio, nothing can be confirmed. The majority of users said that things were being misinterpreted and that there was no friction between the two. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "He's just using gesticulations and could be asking 'did you want' or 'do you want'. Another user wrote, "Kuch bhi!". Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday: Father Nitin Mukesh Shares Emotional Message for Son on His Special Day; Says ‘May Every Father and Mother Be Blessed With a Son Like Him’ (View Post).

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anushka Sen’s Interaction at ‘Hai Junoon’ Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Netizens React to Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anushka Sen’s Viral Video

Instagram Comments

