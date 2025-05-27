The highly anticipated trailer for Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Housefull 5 was finally unveiled by the makers on Tuesday (May 27). The movie, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, also features Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri playing their love interests. The three-minute fifty-three-second trailer takes us on a journey with three Jollys: Jalaluddin (Riteish), Jalbhushan (Abhishek), and Julius (Akshay), who plot to inherit the £69 billion empire of their 100-year-old father, Ranjeet Dobriyal (Ranjeet). The trailer also includes suspense-filled, thrilling moments, loaded with humour. We get to see Comedy King Akshay Kumar reminding us of his glory days with his iconic expressions. Housefull 5 is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 6, 2025. Housefull 5 Song ‘Qayamat’ Out: Neeraj Shridhar Makes Stunning With ‘Qayamat’ From Akshay Kumar-Starrer Upcoming Film.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Housefull 5’:

