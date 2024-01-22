Director Prasanth Varma has already penned scripts for upcoming superhero films in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The first film, HanuMan, starring TejaSajja, triumphed during Sankranti, securing significant numbers globally in its second week. Seizing the success, Varma revealed the sequel, an update on Jai HanuMan, on the day of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration. Through a social media announcement, he confirmed the commencement of pre-production for the sequel. HanuMan Review: Teja Sajja Shines in This Partly Effective Superhero Film With a Middling Second Act (LatestLY Reviews).

Prasanth Varma Shares Update On HanuMan Sequel

With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha 🙏@ThePVCU pic.twitter.com/wcexuH6KFH — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 22, 2024

