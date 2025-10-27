The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday, October 27, announced the completion of construction work on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marking a major milestone in the historic temple project. In a post on X, the trust said, “It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar that all Mandir construction work has been completed.” The announcement confirmed the completion of the main shrine, six sub-temples dedicated to Mahadev, Ganesh Ji, Hanuman Ji, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, and Maa Annapurna, along with the Sheshavatar Mandir. The trust added that all devotee facilities and arrangements have been finalised, while ongoing works like boundary walls and landscaping are in progress. This development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya on November 25, when he will hoist the temple’s ‘Dhwaj’ atop the spire during a grand ceremony attended by thousands. Ramayana Wax Museum in Ayodhya on Deepotsav 2025: UP Govt to Inaugurate Grand Wax Museum Near Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Ram Mandir Construction Completed in Ayodhya

It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar that all Mandir construction work has been completed. This includes the main Mandir and the six Mandirs within the precinct, dedicated to Mahadev, Ganesh Ji, Hanuman Ji, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, and… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)