BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while speaking at a school event in Himachal Pradesh's Una, told students that Lord Hanuman could be considered the "first one to travel in space." Anurag Thakur's Remarks have gone viral on social media. The video showed Thakur asking the students, "Antriksh main yatra karne wala pehla kaun tha? (Who was the first space traveller?)." The students replied, "Neil Armstrong." However, Thakur gave his own reply: "Mujhe toh lagta hai Hanuman ji the (I think it was Lord Hanuman)." Thakur's remarks have started a social media debate. Netizens are claiming, even with Thakur's logic, more deities, such as Lord Brahma, Lord Indra or even Ravan, went to space before Lord Hanuman. According to NASA, Yuri Gagarin from the Soviet Union was the first human in space. Who Was the First Person To Travel Into Space? Anurag Thakur Says ‘Hanuman Ji’ After School Kids Replied ‘Neil Armstrong’ (Watch Video).

Netizens Do Not Agree With Anurag Thakur

अंतरिक्ष से आने वाले पहले व्यक्ति : नारद मुनि अंतरिक्ष में कमाल खिलाने वाले पहले व्यक्ति: ब्रह्मा जी अंतरिक्ष के राजा : सूर्य देव अंतरिक्ष में कॉलोनी स्थापित करने वाले: सप्तऋषि बकवास करनी हो तो और भी बहुत से उदाहरण हैं अनुराग। — Atul Pal (@Atul__pal) August 24, 2025

'1st Space Traveller Was Narad Muni', Says Social Media User

Netizens Slam Anurag Thakur

हनुमान जी से पूर्व भी कई देवी देवता अंतरिक्ष में यात्रा करते रहे है खास करके वो जो अलग अलग ग्रहों पर वायु मार्ग से ही आते जाते थे वहां रोड और रेल पटरी उस वक्त नहीं थी — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) August 24, 2025

Anurag Thakur's Remarks Draw Ire From Netizens

ये ही सब बकवास से भारत में विज्ञानिकों की कोई इज़्ज़त नहीं होती है। हनुमान अगर अंतरिक्ष यात्री थे तो उनसे पहले इंद्र होंगे या ब्रह्म ये सब ही सिखाना है तो विद्यालय बंद कर दो बच्चो को ये सब बताकर उनसे क्रिटिकल थिंकर होने की अपेक्षा करना हास्यास्पद है शर्मनाक है — Always Annoyed (@acitizenfirst) August 24, 2025

Even by His Logic...

@ianuragthakur thakur sahab... Is logic se bhi... Raja trishanku ya Raavan pehle antriksh yaatri honge. Matlab apni sanskriti itni toh aani chahiye. — amit kilhor (@amitkilhor) August 24, 2025

