Master actor Shanthnu's parents K Bhagyaraj and mother Poornima Bhagyaraj tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday (May 7). He announced the news on his Twitter handle, and asked everyone who came in contact with them in last 10 days to get tested for coronavirus.

Check Out Shanthnu's Tweet Below:

My parents #KBhagyaraj #PoornimaBhagyaraj tested POSITIVE fr #Covid19 today. All of us incl. staff hve quarantined ourselves @ home as per our doctors instructions Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10days to get tested Pls pray fr their speedy recovery🙏🏻 — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) May 7, 2021

