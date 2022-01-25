Shanthnu has shared a post on Twitter citing that some miscreants are using his family name and making fake calls to his friends in the film fraternity. The actor has warned about such fraudulent calls and even shared one of the numbers that’s been used.

Shanthnu’s Post On Fake Calls

Hello My film friends have recently been receiving anonymous calls portraying to be part of my family & trying to misuse our name… Kindly beware & do not encourage! Pls feel free to reach out for any clarification.. Tnx Ps: Attaching a screenshot of one of the numbers they used pic.twitter.com/T8oARfN3ll — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) January 25, 2022

