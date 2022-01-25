Shanthnu has shared a post on Twitter citing that some miscreants are using his family name and making fake calls to his friends in the film fraternity. The actor has warned about such fraudulent calls and even shared one of the numbers that’s been used.

Shanthnu’s Post On Fake Calls

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)