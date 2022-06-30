Vikram star Kamal Haasan is the latest south celebrity to get UAE’s golden visa. It is reported that the veteran actor was one of the first choices recommended by the UAE administration to receive the visa, which was introduced in 2019. Before Kamal Haasan, R Parthiepan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Mohanlal, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and others have received UAE's golden visa. Vikram OTT Premiere: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Film To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From July 8! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#UAE’s prestigious 10-year #GoldenVisa given to #KamalHaasan. @ikamalhaasan was one of the first to be recommended for it, but due to pandemic and his busy shooting schedule he could not go. pic.twitter.com/fmNemyx1ZG — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 30, 2022

