As of 6:00 pm IST on March 2, four US service members have been killed in action amid intensifying conflict following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior leaders. The fourth service member, critically wounded during Iran’s initial counterattacks, later succumbed to injuries. Iran has since launched missile and drone strikes on US bases in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Major combat operations continue, with response efforts ongoing. The identities of the fallen will be released 24 hours after next of kin notification. Did Recent US-Israel Attacks Damage Iran’s Nuclear Sites? IAEA Responds.

4 US Soldiers Killed in Iran Operation

CENTCOM Update TAMPA, Fla. – As of 7:30 am ET, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in action. The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries. Major combat operations continue and our… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of CENTCOM). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

